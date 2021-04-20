Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Garden of the Gods Recreational Area

50 Illinois 145
Website
| +1 618-253-7114
Hiking in the Garden of the Gods Harrisburg Illinois United States

Hiking in the Garden of the Gods

Get everyone outdoors and spend a day hiking, climbing and picnicking in one of Illinois’ most beautiful parks. Garden of the Gods is part of the Shawnee National Forest and has 5.5 miles of interconnected trailways meandering around beautiful limestone rock formations. Some of the trails go by cliff edges with 100 foot drops into gorgeous bluffs with views over the forested lands of the Midwest, especially beautiful in the fall when the trees are changing colors.

Garden of the Gods is a 5 hour drive from Chicago but they have camping facilities. Bring hiking boots or walking shoes and look out for deer on the hilly road into the park. Park admission is free and camp sites cost $5 with the nearest town about 20 minutes away.

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points