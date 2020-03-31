Where are you going?
Garden of the Gods

1805 N 30th St, Colorado Springs, CO 80904, USA
| +1 719-634-6666
Garden of the Gods: Nature's Wonderland in Colorado Springs Colorado United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Garden of the Gods: Nature's Wonderland in Colorado Springs

Garden of the Gods is a geologic wonderland on the west side of Colorado Springs at the foot of Pikes Peak. It's easily accessed from I-25, the main highway that runs along Colorado’s Front Range and connects Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, Denver, and Fort Collins. Drive though the Garden via a quick loop (avoid this on the weekend during peak tourist season or you will be part of a very long line), or take your time and hike, bike, and even rock climb. Don’t forget your camera! Be sure to strike a silly pose by the world-famous Balancing Rock. Stop at the visitors center on your way out for a great view of the Kissing Camels (a rock formation that really resembles smooching dromedaries). After you're done exploring the garden, check out the restaurants and shops in nearby Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs. These areas of the city still retain their charm and have for the most part resisted the onslaught of big box and chain establishments. Here you may find your one-of-a-kind Colorado souvenir in a funky little shop owned by a local artisan. 
By Ruth Baranowski

