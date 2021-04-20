Where are you going?
Garden Cafe

Plot No. 1, I D A, Jeedimetla, Dayanand Nagar, Suraram, Hyderabad, Telangana 500055, India
+91 99492 50200
Irani Chai at Garden Cafe Hyderabad India

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Irani Chai at Garden Cafe

Irani chai was introduced to Hyderabad by Persian settlers via the port of Mumbai. The steaming beverage once defined the Hyderabad cafe culture, but since the introduction of national coffee chains, it has unfortunately become less popular. One place that continues to cherish and serve Irani chai is Garden Cafe, with loyal followers lining up in the mornings for a cup of liquid heaven. As opposed to traditional Indian chai, where the tea leaves and milk are boiled together, Irani chai boils the tea and milk in separate containers. While serving, the milk is poured first, followed by the leafy blend. Drink like a local and enjoy your cup with an Osmania biscuit.

By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

