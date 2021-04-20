Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Garden Bowl

4120 Woodward Avenue
Website
| +1 313-833-9700 ext. 205
Bowl at the Working Man's Country Club Detroit Michigan United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 2am

Bowl at the Working Man's Country Club

Garden Bowl was built in 1913 and is America’s oldest, still-active bowling center. In the '20s it was known as the "working man's country club," and now it is a part of one of the largest entertainment venues in Detroit (which includes The Majestic Theatre, The Magic Stick, Majestic Cafe and Sgt. Pepperoni's).

Located in Midtown on Woodward Avenue, the main artery of the city, it is convenient to almost every neighborhood and its 16 lanes are open seven days a week.

It's perfect for families, couples, or groups. Even if you're alone, Detroit's friendly locals will probably welcome you right in and ensure you join a game or two, leaving with new friends and fond memories.
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points