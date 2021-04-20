Garden Bowl
4120 Woodward Avenue
Sun - Sat 11am - 2am
Bowl at the Working Man's Country ClubGarden Bowl was built in 1913 and is America’s oldest, still-active bowling center. In the '20s it was known as the "working man's country club," and now it is a part of one of the largest entertainment venues in Detroit (which includes The Majestic Theatre, The Magic Stick, Majestic Cafe and Sgt. Pepperoni's).
Located in Midtown on Woodward Avenue, the main artery of the city, it is convenient to almost every neighborhood and its 16 lanes are open seven days a week.
It's perfect for families, couples, or groups. Even if you're alone, Detroit's friendly locals will probably welcome you right in and ensure you join a game or two, leaving with new friends and fond memories.