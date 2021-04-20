Garcia Street Books
Walk just a block off Canyon Road and get lost in this small independent bookstore with a wide-ranging inventory of bestsellers, art, literature, design, cookbooks, history, and biography, as well as numerous books about native artists, nature, and the cuisine of the Southwest and New Mexico. Don't miss the outdoor bargain bin, and check the schedule for visiting authors who may overlap with your time in town. Right at the corner next to Garcia Street Books, the beloved Downtown Subscription café pours coffee and espresso perfect for sipping as you peruse your new book purchases.