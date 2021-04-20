Where are you going?
Garcia Street Books

376 Garcia St
Website
| +1 505-986-0151
Sun 9am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm

Walk just a block off Canyon Road and get lost in this small independent bookstore with a wide-ranging inventory of bestsellers, art, literature, design, cookbooks, history, and biography, as well as numerous books about native artists, nature, and the cuisine of the Southwest and New Mexico. Don't miss the outdoor bargain bin, and check the schedule for visiting authors who may overlap with your time in town. Right at the corner next to Garcia Street Books, the beloved Downtown Subscription café pours coffee and espresso perfect for sipping as you peruse your new book purchases.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

