It may disturb some westerners to see dogs in a market for sale but when it comes down to it culture heavily weighted.

Despite being a fading trend the consumption of dog meat (gae gogi) has been normal in Korea for some time. While I don't necessarily object to the notion of eating dog meat, the manner in which the dogs are supposedly slaughtered completely turns me away from the idea.

Join the debate here: http://colinroohanphotography.wordpress.com/2011/07/16/ethnic-eating-ethics/

This is usually a touchy subject and I am a dog lover so voice opinions are very much welcomed as long as they are done tastefully.

Garak Market is one of the oldest in Seoul, to get there take the Pink line to Garak Market Station. Bring your camera and show up early.
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

