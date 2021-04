Markets

It may disturb some westerners to see dogs in a market for sale but when it comes down to it culture heavily weighted.Despite being a fading trend the consumption of dog meat (gae gogi) has been normal in Korea for some time. While I don't necessarily object to the notion of eating dog meat, the manner in which the dogs are supposedly slaughtered completely turns me away from the idea.Join the debate here: http://colinroohanphotography.wordpress.com/2011/07/16/ethnic-eating-ethics/This is usually a touchy subject and I am a dog lover so voice opinions are very much welcomed as long as they are done tastefully.Garak Market is one of the oldest in Seoul , to get there take the Pink line to Garak Market Station. Bring your camera and show up early.