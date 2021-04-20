Gangwon-do
Gangwon-do, South Korea
All-Season Fun at High 1Just a short train ride from Seoul is the High 1 Ski Resort. You may not think of Korea as a place for world-class slopes, but the mountains near Seoul are just that: They didn’t choose Korea as the location of the 2018 winter Olympic games for nothing.
High 1 isn’t popular solely for its proximity to Korea’s capital. It’s famed for the ski runs cascading down the resort’s three converging peaks—Jijang Mountain, Valley Top, and Mountain Hub—all towering above 4,000 feet.
High 1 is a popular day or weekend trip year-round because of the other features—a casino, a golf course, barbecues, and a revolving restaurant with views of the area’s rugged mountain peaks.
The High 1 Ski Train leaves daily from Seoul Station.