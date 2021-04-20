Ganges View
Colors of the GangesVaranasi is a city of beautiful chaos. Located on the banks of the Ganges River, it's one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, and also one of the holiest. The river is the pulse of the city and it's worth setting your alarm so that you can be on the water for sunrise. Locals descend the ghats (the stairs leading down to the banks of the river) to bathe, pilgrims perform Hindu ceremonies, and women wash their laundry then hang it along the stairs to dry. Even more fascinating are the burning ghats that send plumes of smoke and flames into the air as they cremate the bodies of the dead.
Anyone visiting Varanasi must read Geoff Dyer's book "Jeff in Venice, Death in Varanasi." It perfectly captures the spirit of the city.
Varanasi, India
A beautiful daily ceremony right on the banks of the Ganges River. Brahmin perform several rituals that are mesmerizing with the combination of music, bells, and drums. Hundreds of worshipers came to witness the ceremony, several of whom openly welcomed us to participate. It was probably the most spiritual experience of my life. The following morning we returned to the river and went for a boat ride on the Ganges River in front of most of the major Ghats. The pre-morning trip was so calming in contrast with the excitement of the night before. Seeing people meditate on the Ghat steps along our trip was a reminder on how peaceful this moment was. If you're visiting India - I highly encourage experiencing this for yourself!