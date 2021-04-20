Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Raygun Lounge

501 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Website
| +1 206-812-2521
Set Phasers to Fun Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun - Sat 12pm - 12am

Set Phasers to Fun

Time for a game night? If you’re in Capitol Hill, Raygun Lounge has everything you need. There's a large selection of board, card, miniature, role playing, and collectible games (including rare and out-of-print titles), and if they don’t have it in stock, they can get it. It’s small but densely packed, so don’t be afraid to ask for help if you don’t see what you’re looking for. The lounge has regular gaming parties and meetups for groups, or you can simply drop in, order a naanwich and a beer or cider, and play one of the games from their game shelf. They feature local art on the walls and there are a few arcade games in the back. A friendly and low-key place to meet up with friends — or make some new ones — over a game.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points