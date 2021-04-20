Set Phasers to Fun
Time for a game night? If you’re in Capitol Hill, Raygun Lounge has everything you need. There's a large selection of board, card, miniature, role playing, and collectible games (including rare and out-of-print titles), and if they don’t have it in stock, they can get it. It’s small but densely packed, so don’t be afraid to ask for help if you don’t see what you’re looking for. The lounge has regular gaming parties and meetups for groups, or you can simply drop in, order a naanwich and a beer or cider, and play one of the games from their game shelf. They feature local art on the walls and there are a few arcade games in the back. A friendly and low-key place to meet up with friends — or make some new ones — over a game.