Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gambaro Hotel

33 Caxton St, Petrie Terrace QLD 4000, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3369 9500
Local luxury in the heart of the action Petrie Terrace Australia
Check Availability >

Local luxury in the heart of the action

Gambaro's won the hearts of locals with it's elegant seafood restaurant and is set to win the heart of the world with it's recently-opened luxury boutique accommodation.

Reflecting the iconic Caxton Street's new elegance and cutting-edge cool, Gambaro Hotel
is the only five-star accommodation in the popular Suncorp Stadium and Paddington area. Whether you're here for a big game, to party on Caxton or to shop till you drop in Paddington's chic boutique shopping strip, Gambaro's is only a short stroll away.

By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points