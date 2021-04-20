Gambaro Hotel
33 Caxton St, Petrie Terrace QLD 4000, Australia
| +61 7 3369 9500
Photo courtesy of Gambaro Hotel
Local luxury in the heart of the actionGambaro's won the hearts of locals with it's elegant seafood restaurant and is set to win the heart of the world with it's recently-opened luxury boutique accommodation.
Reflecting the iconic Caxton Street's new elegance and cutting-edge cool, Gambaro Hotel
is the only five-star accommodation in the popular Suncorp Stadium and Paddington area. Whether you're here for a big game, to party on Caxton or to shop till you drop in Paddington's chic boutique shopping strip, Gambaro's is only a short stroll away.