Galleta Meadows

Galleta Meadows, California 92004, USA
Website
Galleta Meadows in Borrego Springs, CA

Galleta Meadows is the name for about 129 metal sculptures that were created by Ricardo Breceda. Dennis Avery was a land owner in Borrego Springs who envisioned the project. Since he admired Breceda's work, he commissioned him to build the structures to be scattered around his property in Borrego Springs.

Most of the sculptures represent animals who actually lived in the area thousands of years ago. There are sabertooth tigers, elephants, camels, tortoise, a giant ground sloth and others.

This photo is of the fanciful dragon with a long body- not shown- that dips in and out of the sandy ground. The artist put a rattlesnake rattle at the end of its tail!

Tip: These sculptures are scattered along different roads in Borrego Springs. You can access a copy of the map here- http://www.galletameadows.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=52&Itemid=93
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

Desert Sculptures in Borrego Springs

Under Borrego Spring's intense summer sun, you'll literally feel like your brain is frying. There's not much to this bleak, retro town that sits in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, but the art installations along desolate Borrego Springs Road are indeed photo worthy. Designed by Ricardo Breceda, these unique metal sculptures can be found all around Borrego Springs, largely on a tract of land known as Galleta Meadows Estates. Throughout Galleta Meadows you'll find sculptures of mammoths, horses, camels, and more. Apart from the beautiful environment of the state park, if Borrego Springs has a calling card to fame, these sculptures are definitely it.

http://www.timetravelplans.net/borrego-springs-anza-borrego-state-park/

