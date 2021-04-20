Galleta Meadows Galleta Meadows, California 92004, USA

Galleta Meadows in Borrego Springs, CA Galleta Meadows is the name for about 129 metal sculptures that were created by Ricardo Breceda. Dennis Avery was a land owner in Borrego Springs who envisioned the project. Since he admired Breceda's work, he commissioned him to build the structures to be scattered around his property in Borrego Springs.



Most of the sculptures represent animals who actually lived in the area thousands of years ago. There are sabertooth tigers, elephants, camels, tortoise, a giant ground sloth and others.



This photo is of the fanciful dragon with a long body- not shown- that dips in and out of the sandy ground. The artist put a rattlesnake rattle at the end of its tail!



Tip: These sculptures are scattered along different roads in Borrego Springs. You can access a copy of the map here- http://www.galletameadows.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=52&Itemid=93