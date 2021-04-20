Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA)
Stanley Pl, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
| +61 7 3840 7303
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm
Australia's most popular art gallery: GoMA, BrisbaneThe Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) burst onto the Brisbane scene in 2006 and has been demanding national and international attention ever since, earning top spot as the most visited art gallery in Australia and in the Top 50 Art Galleries In The World.
It has played its part in drawing in droves of not only Brisbanites looking for an extra dose of culture, but huge names in the art world – in the past few years alone it has hosted the showstopping Valentino retrospective, the largest Andy Warhol exhibit in Australia, the world’s first exhibit of Henri Matisse‘s work on paper, The Prado‘s finest works and was the first English-speaking country to host Pablo Picasso‘s personal art collection.
It is the only art gallery in Australia with a dedicated children’s art centre and it includes children’s activities & explanations with every exhibition – making internationally renowned artwork accessible to children, youth and also the more art-illiterate among us. It’s accessibility and inclusive nature makes it an art gallery for everyone.