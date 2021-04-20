Where are you going?
3/F, Blue Box Factory Building, 25 Hing Wo St, Aberdeen, Hong Kong
| +852 2541 1299
Gallery Exit: Shock-Inducing Art in Hong Kong

Tue - Sat 11am - 6pm

Gallery Exit: Shock-Inducing Art in Hong Kong

When Exit opened in 2008, its goal was to present shock-inducing art. Exhibitions have included Angela Su’s video installation of her tattooed back. 3/F, 25 Hing Wo St., Tin Wan, Aberdeen, 852/2541-1299

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into Hong Kong's emerging art scene for AFAR. Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
