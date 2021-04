Gallery Exit: Shock-Inducing Art in Hong Kong

When Exit opened in 2008, its goal was to present shock-inducing art. Exhibitions have included Angela Su's video installation of her tattooed back. 3/F, 25 Hing Wo St., Tin Wan, Aberdeen, 852/2541-1299