Gallerie Sparta 8625 Sunset Boulevard

Dr. Kavorkian on Display Right now in West Hollywood, Gallerie Sparta is displaying a number of painting by the controversial Dr, Kevorkian, the man who put euthanasia on the table in America. His work is dark and thoughtful, and quite good. Also there, the actual "Thanatron" machine created by the doctor that assisted over 100 terminal patients to rest in peace.