Italian and Flemish Renaissance Paintings

Built in the mid-1670's, Palazzo Rosso was the private home of the Brignole Sale family until 1874, when Maria (disenchanted with her only remaining son) donated it to the City of Genoa on her deathbed. Although devastatingly damaged during the second World War, it has been lovingly restored, and now houses a large collection of Italian and Flemish renaissance paintings, alongside beautiful stucco and fresco work.