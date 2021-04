Galle Face Hotel 3, 2 ගාලු පාර, කොළඹ 00300, Sri Lanka

Galle Face Hotel, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Now and again, a sunset is more than just a sunset. Such is the case from the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo. One of the most relaxing places on earth to watch the sun go down - so long as there's plenty of malty Lion Stout at hand. The Galle Face Hotel is no great secret, yet I'm still shocked at how many people don't hang out on the Green when they visit Colombo. Is there someplace else you'd rather be?