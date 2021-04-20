Galería OMR
Córdoba 100, Roma Nte., 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5207 1080
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Tue - Thur 10am - 7pm
Fri 10am - 4pm
Sat 11am - 4pm
Contemporary Art Leader Since 1983Galeria OMR, sitting on the periphery of a park in Colonia Roma, has been an art institution in Mexico City since 1983. Among the many artists it has exhibited or represented in the 30+ years since are Rafael Lozano Hemmer, a Mexican artist living in Canada who recently had a massive installation in New York City's Park Avenue Tunnel, and Laureana Toledo, daughter of famed artist Francisco Toledo, a Mexican graphic artist, painter, and sculptor.
In addition to its exhibition spaces within the gallery, OMR participates regularly in international art fairs, including Art Basel.