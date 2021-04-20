Galeria Bazá
On any given evening, this informal venue—equal parts performance space, restaurant, tobacconist, and art gallery—may be hosting an Andean band, a gypsy orchestra, a London-born chanteuse, a forró
(a party with live music and dancing), or even a traditional samba show. Diversity is king in this melting pot of Latin American culture. The atmosphere is pleasant, bohemian, and welcoming, filled with artworks, repurposed vintage furniture, and sculpture-benches kids love playing on. The bistro serves wine, craft beer, and generous servings of vegan fare. Come early because inside seating is limited, but even if you can’t find a table near the stage, spending the evening on the terrace is not a bad option.