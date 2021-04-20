Galeria Antic & Modern SL [CLOSED]
Passatge de Mercader, 10, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
Tue - Fri 12pm - 8pm
Art & Design For Serious Collectors OnlyIn Barcelona's fashionable El Born neighborhood, unassuming neighborhood shops can surprise you with unique finds. At Antic & Modern, collectors can buy original works of art by world-renowned Catalan artists like Dalí, Miró and Tàpies, as well as housewares and decorative objects by designers like Phillipe Starck and Frank Ghery.
Prices are unlisted for the most part (I'm kind of afraid to ask, to be honest), but looking around is completely free.