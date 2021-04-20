Galapagos National Park Ecuador

Cruise the Galapagos I'm not a cruise guy in any way, and I went into this adventure with trepidation. I worried about all the things one worries about when they consider a cruise. Turns out, I had nothing to worry about. This was one of the most remarkable travel experiences I've ever had.



Choosing the right cruise ship is important, of course. The folks at Metropolitan Touring arranged passage for me aboard La Pinta, a smallish vessel that made everyone feel at home and at ease. The food was fantastic, the crew accommodating, and our naturalists tuned in and well informed. Other passengers mentioned how they had fun aboard the Nat Geo ships, but I couldn't have asked for a better adventure.