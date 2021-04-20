Galapagos National Park Ecuador

Dropping in on the Galapagos by cruise Technically, you don’t have to be a science geek to appreciate a cruise to the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador. That said, basic knowledge of the archipelago as the inspiration for Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution certainly won’t hurt. While marveling at blue-footed boobies, giant tortoises, and some of the other species one only can find on these 21 islands, it becomes easier to appreciate the biology that has taken place on these islands for centuries; here, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, science largely has been left to do its thing. Other types of science are prevalent, too—the islands have nearly a dozen active volcanoes, as well as acres upon acres of dry forest, all which can be explored as daytrip excursions on your ship’s shore day(s). Trips from cruise companies such as Zeghram Expeditions incorporate multiple activities. Be sure to bring plenty of disk space for the digital camera.