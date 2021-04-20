Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gaijin, Bulevardi 6

Bulevardi 6, 00120 Helsinki, Finland
Website
| +358 10 3229381
A Splendid Meal in Helsinki Helsinki Finland

More info

Tue - Fri 3pm - 12:30am
Sat 2pm - 12:30am

A Splendid Meal in Helsinki

Beyond these doors lies an incredible dining experience. We did the tasting menu and were super impressed.

[From website] Restaurant Gaijin is Tomi Björck and Matti Wikberg’s second restaurant. Gaijin takes you on a journey to North Asia. Located in an excellent spot on the corner of Bulevardi and Yrjönkatu, the restaurant opened its doors in April of 2011. Gaijin offers unique flavors by combining traditional Japanese and Korean dishes with dishes from the North of China, in a modern way. The restaurant’s facilities are suitable for various kinds of events and gatherings. The dining room has a warm intimate atmosphere suitable for a private dining experience, whilst the bar is a relaxed lounge area with long communal tables and a sunny terrace which offers something for everyone. Irasshaimase! That means welcome in Japanese.
By Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30