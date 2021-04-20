Where are you going?
Gaaitjie

Sampson St, Kliprug, Paternoster, 7381, South Africa
| +27 22 752 2242
Cape West Coast Discovery Paternoster South Africa

Thur - Mon 12pm - 2pm, 6pm - 8pm

Cape West Coast Discovery

Talented South African chef Suzi Holtzhausen continues to delight those who seek out her small restaurant, ‘Gaaitjie’ tucked away amongst the rocks on the beach at Paternoster, the charming Cape West Coast Village. Those seeking fresh seafood, innovative and authentic cuisine, using local ingredients with flair, should make the journey from Cape Town and overnight at one of the appealing small hotels or beach houses here, and enjoy lunch or dinner with a sublime view at this relaxed yet excellent venue. Suzi is truly a pioneer of sourcing interesting herbs and spices, and the unusual, and making it all work together.
By Lew Rood , AFAR Local Expert
