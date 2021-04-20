Where are you going?
615 Eighth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-595-0000
G St Gypsy is a new boutique and already starting to fill up with locally made jewelry and featured local designers. They also carry vintage clothing and provide alterations in the store.

It's right next to the Neighborhood, so you can pop in and look around after your lunch. Be sure and say hello to Hamilton, the store's pet pig, who will come out from his little bedding area to let you scratch his back!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

