g st gypsy 615 Eighth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Cute Boutique Offering Local Designers and Vintage Clothes G St Gypsy is a new boutique and already starting to fill up with locally made jewelry and featured local designers. They also carry vintage clothing and provide alterations in the store.



It's right next to the Neighborhood, so you can pop in and look around after your lunch. Be sure and say hello to Hamilton, the store's pet pig, who will come out from his little bedding area to let you scratch his back!