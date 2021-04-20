Fuudis [CLOSED]
Defensa 383, C1065AAE CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4331-2020
Photo courtesy of Fuudis
Lunch in Four Courses - At Four Different RestaurantsSo many restaurants - so little time. Thanks to Fuudis, you don't have to choose just one place to have lunch this Friday, nor spend your precious time in Buenos Aires sifting through guidebooks and online restaurant reviews. Simply join Fuudis for their weekly lunch tour in San Telmo.
Each Friday, the gourmet enthusiasts at Fuudis bring together a group of 15 locals and travelers - a mix of food connoisseurs and hungry adventurers looking for a little guidance on the city's overwhelming dining scene. The progressive lunch tour starts with an appetizer at one venue, then moves onto a small plate and a glass of wine at another, and so on, entering four different restaurants over the course of 2.5 hours. You'll taste a variety of cuisines, meet like-minded people and benefit from the savoir faire of your local hosts.
Check the website for updated menus and circuit plans - at the time of writing, the lunch tour stopped at the famous Cafe San Juan - and for the dinner tours, equally well-curated, and organized on varying days of the week. Reservations (and a healthy appetite) essential.