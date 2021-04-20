Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Furumaya House (古民家の宿「ふるま家」)

Japan, 〒620-1311 Kyōto-fu, Fukuchiyama-shi, Miwachō Kamigawai, 三和町 上川合156
Website
| +81 773-58-2236

Furumaya House

The Tamba Valley, about 60 minutes outside the city center in Kyoto's peaceful western mountains, has recently become known for farm stays. Hop on the Sagano Scenic Railway train from its terminus in Kyoto’s suburb of Arashiyama, and head to this magical mossy world of ancient Japan nearly forgotten by Japanese themselves. The valley's lush and lonely hillsides are peppered with steep-roofed farms, ramshackle temples, and roadsides bursting pink with honeywort azalea poking out from rocky crops along the Hozu River. Furumaya House, run by husband and wife Sayaka and Nicholas, is a traditional farmhouse that's been converted into a cozy inn and cooking school. 
By Adam H. Graham , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points