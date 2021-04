Get Funky at Jane's

A West Seattle institution, Funky Jane’s has been around for over 20 years (as you might infer from the name). Sellers can bring in their unwanted women’s clothing, clean and in good condition, to be sold for store credit or cash; buyers get discounted prices and a more curated experience than at your average thrift store. On a recent visit, they had a whole shelf of pretty cashmere sweaters in a rainbow of colors, as low as $20. It’s not the biggest store, but the labels tend to be better and items are in good shape, and you’ll still get the thrift-store thrill of hunting down your sartorial prey.