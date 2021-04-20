Funkwerks, Inc.
1900 E Lincoln Ave unit b, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
| +1 970-482-3865
Sun - Thur 11am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 9pm
Funkwerks, Inc., Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.Funkwerks operates out of a tiny sliver of real estate along Fort Collins' legendary Frothy Mile (a name I may have just came up with, but roll with it). Funkwerks does Belgian beers for the discerning drinker - their saison is a revelation - while their quirky brews, like the Szechuan Saison and the Chai White - yes, it takes like tea, and yes, it is delicious - will have your head spinning.
I really do hope that Funkwerks is able to put a dent into the crowded beer market of Northern Colorado, because their brews are absolutely top notch. One of the coolest things about coming here for a drink is that you can go home with bomber bottles of some of the house favorites, perfect for storing in your cellar for up to five years. Mine have not lasted quite so long...