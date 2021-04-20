FunKey Hotel
116 Rue Artan
Family Fun at the FunKey Hotel in BrusselsA new hotel in Brussels is putting the 'fun' in FunKey, while catering to both business and holiday travellers.
The FunKey Hotel, in the Schaerbeek neighbourhood, is within easy reach of the EU institution buildings, making it a convenient choice for the power-suit set. Features like super high-speed internet and free use of new chromebook laptops make getting your job done a snap.
The hotel's theme, fun and games, appeals to kids and the inner child in all of us. Each room is decorated with a different board game theme. They range from children's classics to a few modern 'alternative' favourites.
But the best thing about the FunKey Hotel is the price. Rooms are EUR 59, 79, 99, and 129, all inclusive and all year round. There are no hidden costs. Parking, wifi, breakfast, snacks, drinks (yes, including Belgian beer) and use of the ample board game selection are all free to guests.
For more information: http://cheeseweb.eu/2013/08/funkey-hotel-brussels-belgium/