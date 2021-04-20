Funk 'n Waffles 727 South Crouse Avenue

Strange Waffles and Chai and Everything Nice One of the epicenters of college life in Syracuse is Marshall Street, with all its shops, restaurants, cafes, and—of course—bars. Funk ‘n’ Waffles is hidden away in an alley behind Marshall Street and down a dark staircase. But it doesn’t matter, because word of mouth has made the place known by all. Everyone on the street will undoubtedly be able to point you in the right direction.

It was my to-go spot when I needed a quick pick-me-up after a final for which I'd pulled an all-nighter, when I wanted a nice birthday lunch with my closest friends, when a friend came to visit, or when I needed to study.

The menu has two separate listings for sweet and savory waffles. Some favorites include the Pulled Pork; the Bootsy Brunch, a waffle filled with glorious bacon, cheddar, and eggs; the Bacon, Brie, and Basil; and the Brownie Waffle Sundae. Healthier options include the Earth, Wind, and Fire Waffle, a whole wheat waffle with fruit, nuts, and honey.

The drinks won’t disappoint you, either. Choose from smoothies, coffees, teas, and more. My friend Justin and I came here regularly during our long hours working on Syracuse University's yearbook in order to get some food for thought and recharge. It was Justin who made me try the chai—and I’ve remained loyal ever since. It’s fall in a mug, something like a spiced pumpkin drink that is light, but fulfilling.

Its live indie music at night, the worn and comfortable couches, and the colorful décor make this locale perfect for its food.

