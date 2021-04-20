Where are you going?
Fünf Höfe

Theatinerstraße 11/8. Etage, 80333 München, Germany
| +49 89 24449580
Mon - Fri 10am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 6pm

Fünf Höfe is a shopping mall in the center of Munich with a unique decor, but it's more than that—it's also a blend of eateries/cafes, workspaces, apartments, and even an art gallery!

Max Mara, Massimo Dutti, Patrizia Pepe, and Emporio Armani are just a few of the stores that can be found here.

Lifestyle, urban chic, and art connoisseurs will especially enjoy Fünf Höfe.
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

