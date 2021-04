Unique Atmosphere

Fünf Höfe is a shopping mall in the center of Munich with a unique decor, but it's more than that—it's also a blend of eateries/cafes, workspaces, apartments, and even an art gallery!Max Mara, Massimo Dutti, Patrizia Pepe, and Emporio Armani are just a few of the stores that can be found here.Lifestyle, urban chic, and art connoisseurs will especially enjoy Fünf Höfe.