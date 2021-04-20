Where are you going?
Fundación Proa

Av. Don Pedro de Mendoza 1929, C1169 CABA, Argentina
+54 11 4104-1001
Fundación Proa Argentina

Tue - Sun 11am - 7pm

Fundación Proa

Legend has it that immigrants who lived near the port of La Boca painted their houses with whatever leftover paint they could scrounge from nearby shipyards, lending the neighborhood its charmingly colorful style. There are several tourist attractions in the area, but unless you’re a diehard soccer fan, skip the Boca Juniors’ stadium, don’t give the Caminito more than a cursory glance, and head straight to Fundación Proa. This modern, minimalist space highlights world-class art exhibits, and the glass walls let in natural light that bounces off the Riachuelo, a once lowly, now more affectionately regarded shipping canal just outside the door. The top floor has a bookshop and a restaurant with a beautiful view of the historic port.
By Travesías

