Fundación Cristóbal Balenciaga

6 Aldamar Kalea
Website
| +34 943 00 88 40
Tue - Sun 10am - 7pm

The Art of Balenciaga

Did you know that Cristóbal Balenciaga was from the Basque Country?

A stunning museum paying homage to the couturiers of couturiers was built in Getaria, about 25km (16 miles) from San Sebastian. The architecture and interior design of the museum alone is worth the visit, but the exhibits (one permanent, and usually one changing) were extremely well curated, too.

Coco Chanel described Balenciaga as the only authentic couturier, because, unlike his contemporaries, he was capable of designing, cutting out, assembling and sewing a dress from start to finish. Christian Dior said: "With fabrics, we do what we can. Balenciaga does anything he wants".

In addition to the exhibitions, there's a 30min introductory video that will give you an overview of Balenciaga's life and art. You might want to schedule around 2 hours for your entire visit.
A warm thank you:
My travels through the Basque Country were courtesy of Romo Tur (http://www.romotur.com/). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.
By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador

