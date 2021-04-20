Fulô do Sertão

Forro Forever
We ate food from the northeast of Brazil: acaraje and escondidinho to name a few, we sipped a giant and seemingly never-ending bottle of ice cold Antartica from tiny glass cups. We listened to the most soul soothing music played by a band of men and women who sat around a table amidst diners sipping cerveja from those same tiny cups and jammed on drums tambourines. No one could stay still and most danced in between the tables and in the entryways. A place where you can't help but be overtaken by the warmth, joy and rhythm that is Brazil.