Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fulô do Sertão

CLN 404 Bl B s/n Lj 16
Website
| +55 61 3024-9963
Forro Forever Brasilia Brazil

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 6pm - 11pm

Forro Forever

We ate food from the northeast of Brazil: acaraje and escondidinho to name a few, we sipped a giant and seemingly never-ending bottle of ice cold Antartica from tiny glass cups. We listened to the most soul soothing music played by a band of men and women who sat around a table amidst diners sipping cerveja from those same tiny cups and jammed on drums tambourines. No one could stay still and most danced in between the tables and in the entryways. A place where you can't help but be overtaken by the warmth, joy and rhythm that is Brazil.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points