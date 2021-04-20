Fuglen
Universitetsgata 2, 0164 Oslo, Norway
| +47 22 20 08 80
Photo courtesy of Fuglen
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon, Tue 7:30am - 10pm
Wed - Fri 7:30am - 12am
Sat 10am - 3:30am
"Mad Men" Style at FuglenFuglen (The Bird) attracts both daytime and nighttime punters. It's a respectable coffee shop during the day, suave club by night.
The original coffee shop, Kaffefuglen (established in 1963), has been expanded to include two further rooms of 60s deliciousness.
Kaffefuglen has actually been declared a National Heritage site, as it is a unique example of Japanese influence on Scandinavian design in the 50s and 60s.
Casual, this place caters to everyone, whatever their style and fancies.