Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fuglen

Universitetsgata 2, 0164 Oslo, Norway
Website
| +47 22 20 08 80
"Mad Men" Style at Fuglen Oslo Norway

More info

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon, Tue 7:30am - 10pm
Wed - Fri 7:30am - 12am
Sat 10am - 3:30am

"Mad Men" Style at Fuglen

Fuglen (The Bird) attracts both daytime and nighttime punters. It's a respectable coffee shop during the day, suave club by night.

The original coffee shop, Kaffefuglen (established in 1963), has been expanded to include two further rooms of 60s deliciousness.

Kaffefuglen has actually been declared a National Heritage site, as it is a unique example of Japanese influence on Scandinavian design in the 50s and 60s.
Casual, this place caters to everyone, whatever their style and fancies.



By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points