Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks

11220 Horseshoe Way
Website
Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks

Geek-chic abounds at this Richmond brewery, which vows to “keep beer weird.” Swing by the Ironwood taproom—just 1.25 miles northwest of the BC Ferries terminal—for a retro video game battle, sweetened by a Last Strawberry Wit, Czech-style Pixel Pils, or Bean Me Up Espresso Milk Stout (a collaboration with Vancouver’s Notch Coffee). Visitors can also look forward to snacks like seaweed potato chips, vegetarian samosas, and charcuterie boards, as well as non-alcoholic drinks like Sumatran dark roast coffee and an all-natural, citrus-vanilla potion from Victoria’s Phillips Soda. Launched in 2015, Fuggles & Warlock is already hugely popular in Taiwan and South Korea—and its quest has only just begun.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

