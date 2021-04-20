Where are you going?
Best Smoothies in Aspen & Snowmass Snowmass United States

Sun - Sat 7am - 3pm

Fuel is a small eatery on the Snowmass Mall that serves a creative blend of burritos, bagels, panini, sandwiches, and wraps for both breakfast and lunch. All their items on the menu have a certain flare to them—it is not your typical sandwich shop. Who would have thought that the turkey panino, which by title sounds a little bland, would be quite the opposite, with roasted asparagus, caramelized onions, and gruyere cheese? An interesting combination of ingredients for a delectable meal.

They also have the best smoothie bar in Snowmass and Aspen. My personal favorite is the 'Oats to Breakfast' smoothie with blueberries, strawberries, oats, and more. It is a meal in drink form.

This owner-operated establishment always has friendly and quick service. If you don’t have a ton of time this is a great place to go. You can get in and out fast and you will leave full and more than satisfied.
By Holly Upper , AFAR Local Expert

