Fudan University

Bicycle Heaven in Shanghai

Three-legged chickens, taxis, and metro aside, the best type of transportation in Shanghai is a bicycle. Or a moped. Or a motorcycle. But mostly a bicycle.



You can purchase a used bike off the streets at a local bicycle vendor for around 200 yuan (bring your bargaining skills) and can also purchase locks and baskets from them, as well.



"But what do I do when I have to leave Shanghai?" you ask. No problem, the vendor you originally bought the bike from, or any ole' bike vendor, will gladly buy the bike back from you. Beware, it might not be for the same price you bought it for; the best bet is to assume you'll receive about half of what you paid.



It's also good to try and negotiate the lock, basket (if you want one), and bike all in one price instead of purchasing them separately. Like street food, the best bike vendors are right outside the universities.



Tip: Bikes get stolen all the time in Shanghai. I think I read somewhere that an average Shanghai resident will have at least 2-3 bikes stolen in their lifetime. I was lucky enough to keep my trophy bike for my entire trip.