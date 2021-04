Fly Fisherman’s Delight

Located 20 minutes away from Snowmass Village is an angler’s delight on the renowned Flying Pan River. This pristine river is home to some of the best fly fishing in the world and thousands of dedicated fishermen come to test their skill and catch Colorado Trout. The serene and meditative like activity is a nice way to spend the afternoon. There are guided trips if you have never been before or if you just want to know where the sweet spots are on the river.