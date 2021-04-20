Frutillar Frutillar, Los Lagos Region, Chile

Chilean "Onces," Tea Time, at Casa Lavanda Located outside of Frutillar in the Fundo Santa Marta, one of the first areas colonized by the Germans arriving in Lake Llanquihue in the mid-1800s, this handsome teahouse has sweeping views of the lake, volcano, and fields of fragrant lavender.



Inside, the original German farmhouse has been renovated with a nod to Provence style with clean white walls, tall ceilings, a cozy fireplace in the winter, and a handsome mix of vintage porcelain china on the tables. It's the perfect place to stop for "onces," Chilean tea time, or brunch on the weekend. The menu offers teas, infusions (including lavender-infused lemonade in the summer), homemade breads, jams, and sweets.



If you'd like to take some lavender with you, no problem. For a nominal charge, you can go pick your own bunch in the manicured fields outside the farmhouse.