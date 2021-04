Fruits & Flower Market NSC Bose Rd

The Fruit that Jack built. Follow your nose to the nearest jackfruit vendor and watch them delve into this giant mysterious - and often intimidating fruit. Jack fruit is native to India and grows up to four feet long on trees in some places. Once you've watch the street vendors break through and navigate the spiky exterior, be sure to sample some of it's juicy sweet interior. As complex as wine at times, what notes of fruit do you detect?