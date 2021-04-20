Where are you going?
Blue Bay

China, Hainan, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian
Magical Fruit Lingshui China

Magical Fruit

One of the coolest things about staying out in Blue Bay is all the fruit trees. No exaggeration, you can literally walk around and pluck fresh mangoes, litchis, star fruit, and more right off the tree.

As someone raised in Minnesota, I never even saw something as exotic as star fruit before moving to China; I'd never eaten a fresh mango, and had no idea they came in so many colors and flavors. I still remember the time a friend jumped up into a tree and picked me one right there, still warm from the sun. You could live off these for weeks—and the price is right!

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

