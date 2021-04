Front St Front St

Streetside in Lahaina A quaint small town, Lahaina indulges visitors in magnificent sunsets. But the Maui town is more than just beaches and pretty evening skies. There is no better way to get to know Lahaina than strolling down the streets, sample a few restaurants and visit the shops along the way. With clothing boutiques, souvenir shops, and galleries, there is a shop for everyone to enjoy.