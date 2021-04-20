Front Cafe
150 Mississippi St
| +1 415-437-6822
Photo courtesy of Front Café
Enjoy the Atmosphere at Potrero Hill's Front CaféWhen it comes to pure aesthetics, Front Café in Potrero Hill can’t be beat.
Housed in what looks like an upscale garage—it’s actually the front of a commercial studio and used to be an industrial loading dock—Front Café’s beautiful outdoor seating, wooden tables, and mason jar coffee cups make for a picturesque stop for a morning coffee.
With many different kinds of bean available, and knowledgeable baristas ready to help you out, there's plenty of coffee to choose from. Just make sure to get one of the pastries to go with your drink.
Front Café is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.