Frognerseteren

0791 Oslo, Norway
Website
Dining on Oslo's Roof

Dining on Oslo's Roof

Take the subway-line 'Holmenkollen' to its end station and there you'll find Frognerseteren; a popular attraction to both tourists and locals.

Originally a shieling belonging to ancient Frogner Manor, the building now houses a restaurant dating back from 1891.

The architecture is typical of the Norwegian romanticist movement and features wood carvings of dragons and other Viking inspired ornaments.

Close by is Tryvannshøgda (Tryvann is another afar.com highlight); the large hill where hikers can get their pulses going.
By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

