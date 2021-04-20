Fritz Pastry [CLOSED] 2233 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA

Fresh Fritz Pastries and More You want to go to Fritz's, trust me. Recently relocated to new digs due to a successful Kickstarter campaign, Fritz's is a local neighborhood gem that flies under the radar for now. This cute shop boasts a small, yet delectable array of pastries and baked goods, some of which are even vegan. Should you desire something a bit more substantial, they also have a full breakfast and lunch menu, complete with an assortment of juices, teas, and other crafty-yet-healthy libations to nourish you through the day.