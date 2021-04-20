Friterie Robinson
Chemin Vert 55, 7034 Mons, Belgium
| +32 498 23 74 19
Friteman reigns in Belgium!For my 300th posting I thought I would stick close to home (having just returned from Madrid last night) and post a photograph from my local friterie.
Friteries, where they serve 'french fries' out of shacks or converted trailers or just about any other type of construction, are everywhere in Belgium. Quite often you'll also find this strange looking french fry guy gracing the front of the establishment or even sometimes on the roof, chained to a local telephone pole or even inside. He actually comes in two sizes - the standard indoor model is about a foot and a half high, and the larger version is roughly 6 foot tall - from foot to top of the tallest frite.
My mission before leaving Belgium is to acquire a Friteman to take back to the USA with me and stick him on my front lawn to scare the birds and the gnomes away.
IF ANYBODY EVER SPOTS A FRITEMAN IN ANOTHER COUNTRY, PLEASE LET ME KNOW!