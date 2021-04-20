Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Frite Alors!

1562 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H9, Canada
Website
| +1 514-524-6336
Belgian Fries, Cheese, Gravy and Frankfurters Montreal Canada

More info

Sat - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm

Belgian Fries, Cheese, Gravy and Frankfurters

Frite Alors! isn't entirely dedicated to poutine. It's first and foremost a Belgian-style french fry eatery, and in Montreal, he who says french fries says poutine.

What makes the poutine at Frite Alors! so delicious is 1) the incredible fries, and 2) the themed mixtures.

Me, I always go for the Viennese—regular poutine with bits of frankfurters. Yum. My manly man has a thing for the Bourguignonne, a poutine topped with delicious braised beef.

And, true to their Belgian roots, the restaurant's menus and decor are strongly inspired by comics, which only makes the dining experience a more whimsical.

There are about ten different locations throughout the city, perfect for a impromptu poutine craving.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points