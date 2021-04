Belgian Fries, Cheese, Gravy and Frankfurters

Frite Alors! isn't entirely dedicated to poutine. It's first and foremost a Belgian-style french fry eatery, and in Montreal , he who says french fries says poutine.What makes the poutine at Frite Alors! so delicious is 1) the incredible fries, and 2) the themed mixtures.Me, I always go for the Viennese—regular poutine with bits of frankfurters. Yum. My manly man has a thing for the Bourguignonne, a poutine topped with delicious braised beef.And, true to their Belgian roots, the restaurant's menus and decor are strongly inspired by comics, which only makes the dining experience a more whimsical.There are about ten different locations throughout the city, perfect for a impromptu poutine craving.