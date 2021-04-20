Frite Alors!
1562 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H9, Canada
| +1 514-524-6336
More info
Sat - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Belgian Fries, Cheese, Gravy and FrankfurtersFrite Alors! isn't entirely dedicated to poutine. It's first and foremost a Belgian-style french fry eatery, and in Montreal, he who says french fries says poutine.
What makes the poutine at Frite Alors! so delicious is 1) the incredible fries, and 2) the themed mixtures.
Me, I always go for the Viennese—regular poutine with bits of frankfurters. Yum. My manly man has a thing for the Bourguignonne, a poutine topped with delicious braised beef.
And, true to their Belgian roots, the restaurant's menus and decor are strongly inspired by comics, which only makes the dining experience a more whimsical.
There are about ten different locations throughout the city, perfect for a impromptu poutine craving.