Freshii 861 York Mills Road

Go Fresh, Go Fast Chain or not, Freshii has a great boutique lunch vibe that makes each outlet feel like a unique one-off. Fresh ingredients, friendly service, and a quick, healthy lunch. I'm a fan.



It has to be the only outlet of this type offering salad and quinoa with goat cheese, which is a great little bonus. Don't forget to grab a smoothie on the go.