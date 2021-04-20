Fresh On Spadina

Where are you going?
147 Spadina Ave, Toronto, ON M5V 2L7, Canada
Website
| +1 416-599-4442
Sat, Sun 10:30am - 10pm
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm

The Freshest of Fare at Toronto’s FRESH

The food can be one of the absolute best parts about traveling- but sometimes, finding healthy options when abroad is difficult. Toronto’s FRESH was my haven of health, and I frequented this vegetarian fairyland four times in just six days: it is THAT good.

All smoothies and juices are made and pressed on site with organic fruits and vegetables. Delight in a lightening bolt, a mix of cashew butter, pineapple, apple, banana, ginger, agave and cinnamon. Or, try a supersonic, with sprouted chia and flax seeds, spirulina, raspberry, mango, blueberry and strawberry.

The food is also exquisite, with unending choices of veggie burgers with vegan bacon, kale salads and soups like a homemade carrot ginger.

If you like to eat clean and get your fruits and veggies in, especially when you travel, you’ll fall in love with this place and make Fresh a part of your daily Toronto routine.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

