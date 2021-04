Fresh On Spadina

The Freshest of Fare at Toronto’s FRESH

The food can be one of the absolute best parts about traveling- but sometimes, finding healthy options when abroad is difficult. Toronto’s FRESH was my haven of health, and I frequented this vegetarian fairyland four times in just six days: it is THAT good.All smoothies and juices are made and pressed on site with organic fruits and vegetables. Delight in a lightening bolt, a mix of cashew butter, pineapple, apple, banana, ginger, agave and cinnamon. Or, try a supersonic, with sprouted chia and flax seeds, spirulina, raspberry, mango, blueberry and strawberry.The food is also exquisite, with unending choices of veggie burgers with vegan bacon, kale salads and soups like a homemade carrot ginger.If you like to eat clean and get your fruits and veggies in, especially when you travel, you’ll fall in love with this place and make Fresh a part of your daily Toronto routine.